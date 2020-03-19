City of Mandan limiting public access to city hall due to COVID-19 concerns

The Mandan City Hall will be limiting public access until further notice.

The public entrance from First Street NW will have a phone inside the first set of doors and visitors will be admitted through the secondary set of doors by appointment only.

The east entrance off Second Avenue NW will be locked.

Most applications, permit and licensing forms can be found at www.cityofmandan.com.

Also, public access is limited to the Morton County Courthouse in Mandan. Court proceedings will continue, however only necessary parties and witnesses will be allowed to attend the court hearings. Traffic fines can be paid by calling 701-667-3270.

And the Morton Mandan Public Library is closed until further notice.