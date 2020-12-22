City of Minot and MCVB seal the deal to create at least 6 more tourism events

The City of Minot sealed a deal that could bring in millions.

At Monday’s council meeting, aldermen approved an agreement with the Minot Convention and Visitors Bureau that will create six or more tourism events over the next few years.

The city committed to paying $477,000 toward the project for data collection and recruitment. The director of Visit Minot says the city will see a substantial amount of revenue coming back.

“We are committing to a minimum of $10 million in economic impact over the next three years for 2021, 2022 and 2023,” said Visit Minot Executive Director, Stephanie Schoenrock.

What kind of tourism events were not yet specified but Schoenrock says with the recent economic impacts due to the pandemic, this deal will increase sales for hotels and restaurants in the area.

