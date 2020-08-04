City of Minot and Park District working together to get approval to turn land into disc golf course, trails

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Minot Park District has some major plans for a piece of property they’ve purchased, but before they can start, they need some major clearance.

The 6 acres of land that was acquired, sits right next to Maysa Arena and was previously a landfill for the city of Minot. When the landfill was deemed not safe in the ’90s, it was secured and covered with dirt and clay. Now, the park district needs approval from the EPA, before they can break ground.

“They preclude any activities that could damage the landfill cap. That’s really the main gist of the restrictions. The cap needs to stay in place and keep that stuff underground,” said Jason Sorenson, Assistant Director of Public Works.

The city and park district are working together to get the OK, to move ahead with the project. The park district wants to build a disc golf course, mountain biking trails and walking trails.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Bismarck Bull Moose

Class AA State Tournament

Fill the Bus 2020

Pavement Data Collector

Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Homeschool Surge

More Jail Cameras

Ward Co Budget

Trials Suspended

Mayor Steve Bakken on Masks

Teacher Reacts

Inmates Making PPE

Mandan School Plan

Minot Prelim. Budget

Land Approval

Siren Update

Minot Performance

Bike Club Donation

Girls Night Out

Suicide Risk

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss