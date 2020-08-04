City of Minot and Park District working together to get approval to turn land into disc golf course, trails

Minot Park District has some major plans for a piece of property they’ve purchased, but before they can start, they need some major clearance.

The 6 acres of land that was acquired, sits right next to Maysa Arena and was previously a landfill for the city of Minot. When the landfill was deemed not safe in the ’90s, it was secured and covered with dirt and clay. Now, the park district needs approval from the EPA, before they can break ground.

“They preclude any activities that could damage the landfill cap. That’s really the main gist of the restrictions. The cap needs to stay in place and keep that stuff underground,” said Jason Sorenson, Assistant Director of Public Works.

The city and park district are working together to get the OK, to move ahead with the project. The park district wants to build a disc golf course, mountain biking trails and walking trails.