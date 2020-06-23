City of Minot asking residents to limit water use, could be days before things are back to normal

Due to a low supply of CO2, Minot is asking its residents to limit their use of water.

CO2 is used to balance the pH levels before it ever leaves the water treatment plant. Officials say due to issues of supply with one of the vendors, they did not receive the carbon dioxide. The assistant director of public works says when the vendor does deliver the CO2, it could still be days before things are back to normal.

“We would like people I guess to hold off for a couple more days because we have been making less water so our reservoirs are down a little bit,” said Jason Sorenson.

No word yet on when the supply will arrive. Sorenson says the water is completely safe to drink.