City of Minot asking residents to limit water use, could be days before things are back to normal

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Due to a low supply of CO2, Minot is asking its residents to limit their use of water.

CO2 is used to balance the pH levels before it ever leaves the water treatment plant. Officials say due to issues of supply with one of the vendors, they did not receive the carbon dioxide. The assistant director of public works says when the vendor does deliver the CO2, it could still be days before things are back to normal.

“We would like people I guess to hold off for a couple more days because we have been making less water so our reservoirs are down a little bit,” said Jason Sorenson.

No word yet on when the supply will arrive. Sorenson says the water is completely safe to drink.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Renville County Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Renville County Baseball"

Bismarck Senators Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Senators Baseball"

Fireworks Ban

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks Ban"

Monday, June 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, June 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Learning to Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Learning to Drive"

Pollinators & Drought

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pollinators & Drought"

What to Grow

Thumbnail for the video titled "What to Grow"

Sister Thomas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sister Thomas"

New Medora Attraction

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Medora Attraction"

Bismarck Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Testing"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/22"

Sister Thomas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sister Thomas"

Raising North Dakota: MotorV8R

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising North Dakota: MotorV8R"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/22"

Monday's forecast: Mostly sunny and cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's forecast: Mostly sunny and cooler"

tips and trick spot remover

Thumbnail for the video titled "tips and trick spot remover"

Nodak Racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nodak Racing"

Babe ruth baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe ruth baseball"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss