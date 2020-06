The City of Minot says residents will need to limit water usage “for a short, undefined period”.

Officials posted the following on the city’s Facebook page Saturday night around 10 p.m.:

“Due to issues of supply with one of our vendors, our plant is running low on CO2. We’re working to find additional supply. This means we’re asking everyone to try and refrain from watering lawns and conserve water whenever possible. CO2 is used to balance our pH levels before it leaves the plant.”