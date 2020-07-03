City of Minot at 64 percent of households responding for Census

The city of Minot is trying to get more people to fill out the 2020 Census form.

The pandemic slowed down efforts to get out in the community and get people to sign, but next month, organizers will be at it full force.

Currently, the city has 64 percent of households responding, which is above the state average.

The city of Minot’s Public Information Officer says there are some parts of town they really want to target.

“There are some places that we seem to have a little bit of a blind spot. Downtown is one of them, north of Minot by the airbase is another one of them,” said Derek Hackett.

The deadline to have numbers in for the Census has been pushed back to this fall.