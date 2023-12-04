MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Right now, we should be seeing snow on the crowd and frigid temps, but the mild temps this week are pushing winter conditions a bit later than normal.

A warm December is giving city workers in Minot more time to work on outside jobs right now.

“We have a big flood control project that they are trying to. They are still building floodwalls and footings. They are doing some concrete pouring. Pretty much done with utility work but that project is still has slowed down but there is still some work going on,” said Jason Sorenson, the utilities director for the City of Minot.

Jason Sorenson says that in any other year, most Minot city workers would be focused on snow removal, but with no snow to plow, public workers are finding other ways to stay busy, between repairs and potholes.

“Generally we sweep the streets with our sweepers up until the weather doesn’t allow. So we put the sweepers away pretty early in October with that cold spell we got into,” said Sorenson.

Sorenson says the mild start to December means no overnight shifts and overtime hours plowing snow, but the mild temps are also allowing workers to spend more time cleaning the streets and picking up leaves.

“It has given us more time to go out there and do a little extra street sweeping. Get up as much of the leaves and debris out of the gutter so that when the spring melt comes it doesn’t clog up the storm sewers and the catch basins which make the draining easier,” said Marc Choquette, a Sweeper and Leading Crew Street Department for the City of Minot.

Sorenson has more good news: since we haven’t felt winter’s bitter chill just yet, Minot workers aren’t having to go out fixing frozen pipes.

“Sometime during the winter, once you start getting deep frosts, sometimes that forces the water lines to move around. We usually get more breaks during the winter than we do during the summer so without the deep frost we haven’t seen any upticks in water breaks at this time,” said Sorenson.

Every year, Minot budgets for snow removal and staffing. And for now, the city is saving money.

“Wel,l we are saving money in the fact that the equipment is not getting used. We are not running through the edges like we do on the blades when we are scraping the snow and everything like that,” said Choquette.

Marc Choquette says once neighbors in Minot do start seeing city plows and trucks, drivers are asked to give the heavy equipment plenty of space. He just can’t say when it’ll happen.

Minot has a slight chance of snow on Monday, but then is expected to hit the 50s again this week.