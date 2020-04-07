City of Minot expects $10M reduction due to COVID-19

The City of Minot is projecting a $10.2 million revenue shortfall for this year’s current budget due to COVID-19 impacts.

City Manager, Tom Barry, presented his report at Monday’s City Council meeting. Barry projects reductions in nine revenue sources like sales tax, highway funds, interest earnings, and airport revenue.

HUB City Revenue is one of the largest expected reductions of the budget. It’s original projection was. $6.3 million but due low oil prices the revised projection is about half at $3.14 million. HUB City Revenue is an oil extraction tax allocated to Minot, Dickinson and Williston.

The City of Minot uses its oil impact funds for capital projects. In 2020, the city planned to pay for projects like a fifth Fire Station and reconstruction of a retaining wall protecting City Hall and the Minot Police Station. Both projects are either in the process of, or already awarded bids.

Barry asked for council guidance on how to reduce about $1.5 million from HUB City funded projects.

Council’s action Monday night cancels the bids for the retaining wall and delayed construction for Fire Station 5 for one year.