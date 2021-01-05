City of Minot extends rapid COVID-19 testing, sees high demand from public

After seeing a high demand, the city of Minot is ramping up testing.

The city will extend its COVID-19 rapid BinaxNOW screening for at least another week. The public information officer says they will be adjusting the hours to better fit the needs of people in the community.

He says as long as there is interest from the public and supplies are available, they will continue to offer it.

“We saw over a thousand people come out for screenings. So it was very clear that there was a demand. So that’s why we extended it another week,” said Derek Hackett.

Hackett says they will make the decision to extend testing on a week by week basis.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will also conduct its antigen testing on Jan. 5, for the community at the Bismarck Event Center from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

MINOT:

Monday, Jan. 4, will remain unchanged as the previous week with testing starting at 8 a.m. and going until 5 p.m.

The rest of the week is as follows:

Monday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday – 2 to 7 p.m.

Wednesday – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday – 2 to 7 p.m.

Friday – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday – No screening