City of Minot hosts drive-thru Household Hazardous Waste collection

If you have any old cans of paint or bottles of household cleaning products you’ve been wanting to get rid of but don’t know how, you’re in luck.

The City of Minot is hosting a drive-through Hazardous Waste Collection at the Public Works building.

The event is free of charge to City of Minot Sanitation Customers — and is meant for any household hazardous waste not picked up by sanitation crews.

People can also drop off old electronics like TVs and computers as well.

A staff member from Public Works says it’s important for people to dispose of these products properly.

“It’s items that we don’t want going into regular trash, you know cause that ends up in the landfill and you know it’s eventually something that we have to deal with there, so it’s best just to keep them out of the landfill altogether,” Assistant Director of Public Works Jason Sorenson said.

The event will continue Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

