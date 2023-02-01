MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The City of Minot is going to be hosting a public open house to discuss and share the Draft Minot Comprehensive Plan.

The 2040 Comprehensive Plan will help to establish goals, objectives, and policies to guide growth and development in and around Minot over the next two decades. The updated plan provides an opportunity to reassess community needs and opportunities and shape the future of Minot. Before they take any more steps, however, the city would like the public’s opinion on it.

To obtain feedback from the community, the city of Minot will be hosting an open house. This is going to allow the public to take a closer look at the draft of the plan updates, hear about the process, and ask questions. This will be one of the last public meetings that will be held to allow residents to provide feedback and raise concerns as the plan gets developed.

“This has been a yearlong process working with residents, business owners, city and county officials, and other community stakeholders to take a forward look at our community and what we’d like to see in the next 20 years,” said Minot City Planner John Van Dyke in a press release. “This guiding document will help developers make decisions, guide the city planning, and help Minot reach its goals.”

The next step, following the conclusion if the open house, will be to finalize the plan and bring it to the Planning Commission and City Council for adoption.

The open house will take place at 6 p.m. on February 15, at the Carnegie Center in downtown Minot. For more details and the latest information, visit the Minot 2040 website.