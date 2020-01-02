City of Minot invested in employee training in 2019 to accommodate growth

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The city of Minot said it takes employee training seriously.

When it comes to growth in 2019, the city invested over $230,000 ensuring employees are up to date with the latest training perfecting their craft. Conferences, webinars, literature and travel expenses are all included in the budget, and Mayor Shaun Sipma said they won’t shy away from this to ensure growth in our city.

“We’ve changed kind of the attitude here the last couple of years within the city of Minot. Putting an emphasis and taking a look at not just fire and police because they do go through a substantial amount of training and that is a big portion of that budget, but we want to ensure training through all the different departments and we truly and firmly stand behind the emphases on making sure we’re working forward for improvement,” said Sipma.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Beulah BBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah BBall"

SM Boys BBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "SM Boys BBall"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Winter Firefighting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Firefighting"

Under 100

Thumbnail for the video titled "Under 100"

Snow Removal Issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Removal Issues"

Election Packet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election Packet"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/2"

1st of the Year Hike

Thumbnail for the video titled "1st of the Year Hike"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/2"

Diocese Releases Names

Thumbnail for the video titled "Diocese Releases Names"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 1/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 1/2"

Thursday Forecast: Overcast & Cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Overcast & Cooler"

Someone You Should Know: 2019 Year In Review

Thumbnail for the video titled "Someone You Should Know: 2019 Year In Review"

COFFEE AND WEIGHT

Thumbnail for the video titled "COFFEE AND WEIGHT"

Bishop Ryan Girls looking to win

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bishop Ryan Girls looking to win"

Flasher Boys looking to build

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flasher Boys looking to build"

Kari Warberg EarthKind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kari Warberg EarthKind"

Robert's Wednesday Evening One Minute Forecast 1-1-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's Wednesday Evening One Minute Forecast 1-1-19"

New Year's Baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Year's Baby"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge