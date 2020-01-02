City of Minot invested in employee training in 2019 to accommodate growth

The city of Minot said it takes employee training seriously.

When it comes to growth in 2019, the city invested over $230,000 ensuring employees are up to date with the latest training perfecting their craft. Conferences, webinars, literature and travel expenses are all included in the budget, and Mayor Shaun Sipma said they won’t shy away from this to ensure growth in our city.

“We’ve changed kind of the attitude here the last couple of years within the city of Minot. Putting an emphasis and taking a look at not just fire and police because they do go through a substantial amount of training and that is a big portion of that budget, but we want to ensure training through all the different departments and we truly and firmly stand behind the emphases on making sure we’re working forward for improvement,” said Sipma.