City of Minot issues COVID-19 Emergency Declaration

The City of Minot has declared a state of emergency in response to COVID-19.

The declaration, signed by City Manager Tom Barry, goes into effect immediately and will be in effect for seven days. The declaration will be reviewed by the Minot City Council at Monday’s meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.

The declaration allows the city to become eligible for federal and state reimbursement for impacts from COVID-19 in Minot, like lost time, equipment, materials or more, according to Barry.

The Council could decide to extend the state of emergency beyond seven days.

