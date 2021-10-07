City of Minot landfill switches to winter hours on Oct. 11

Starting Oct. 1, the landfill will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Household Hazardous Waste drop-off site at the landfill will also be closed beginning on Monday, and reopen in the spring. Residents can still bring used oil and antifreeze to the landfill; these are accepted all year.

Empty or dried paint cans are acceptable to be placed in your waste carts. Paint cans may also be solidified with concrete powder and floor dry and may be placed in the waste carts after it has hardened.

The HHW building at the landfill will reopen in April, followed by another HHW/E-Waste collection event held at Public Works.