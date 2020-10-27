City of Minot looking for public input about Broadway

The City of Minot needs your help to see what needs to be fixed along one of the most traveled roads in the area.

In April of last year, the city council approved funding for a study that would determine issues along Broadway. The project will look at the entire corridor for issues like traffic delays and congestion, and bike and pedestrian safety. But, for engineers and planners to design a better corridor, the traffic engineer says they need input from you.

“We want your input whether it is big or small. We’re looking for issues you may have, things you want to see and what we can implement, or possibly implement,” said the City of Minot traffic engineer, Stephen Joersz.

If you would like to submit comments, CLICK HERE. You have until Nov. 15.