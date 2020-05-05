City of Minot moves ahead with search for city manager position

In continuing coverage…the city of Minot is moving ahead with the search for a new city manager.

This, after Tom Barry was fired last month for creating a hostile work environment. Council members gave the go-ahead to the city’s HR director Monday night to start the process of consulting firms to conduct a national search for the vacant position.

Mayor Shaun Sipma says it may seem like things are moving fast, but the process could take months.

“As our human resources department pointed out, that could be a 16-week process in getting all that information on what we hope are good candidates back so that the interview process can begin,” said Mayor Sipma.

He also says a hiring committee will be appointed to review applicants for the open city manager position.