City of Minot offering free landfill dumping starting Monday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The city of Minot knows people have a lot of trash from the holidays, so they’re offering free dumping at the landfill to help you get rid of it.

You can drop stuff off from Dec. 23 to Jan. 4. Maybe you have some extra boxes, wrapping paper, furniture or extra food waste from hosting parties.

They do ask that you take the lights and decorations off of the tree before dropping them off.

A spokesperson said there isn’t anything they won’t accept.

“This is sort of a Christmas present to the community to give them an extra opportunity to dump all that extra waste for free,” said Derek Hackett, public information officer. “Of course, to be free, you do need to be a city sanitation customer so you will need to bring a water bill.”

We reached out to landfills in Bismarck, Dickinson and Williston — they are not offering free dumping.

Minot landfill will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and Jan. 1.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

DOT Under 100

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOT Under 100"

Free Dumping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free Dumping"

Friday, December 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, December 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Deaf and Blind Runner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deaf and Blind Runner"

New Trails

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Trails"

Williston DMV

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston DMV"

Jim Hill Lunch Debt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jim Hill Lunch Debt"

Brothers Giving Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brothers Giving Back"

BPS Increase Enrollment

Thumbnail for the video titled "BPS Increase Enrollment"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-20"

A Very Warm Weekend Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Very Warm Weekend Ahead"

Sign Warriors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sign Warriors"

Thursday, December 19th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, December 19th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Teddy Toss Handout

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teddy Toss Handout"

Juvenile Crime & the Holidays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juvenile Crime & the Holidays"

Kalix Recycling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kalix Recycling"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/19"

Bismarck FD

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck FD"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/19"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-19"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge