City of Minot offering free landfill dumping starting Monday

The city of Minot knows people have a lot of trash from the holidays, so they’re offering free dumping at the landfill to help you get rid of it.

You can drop stuff off from Dec. 23 to Jan. 4. Maybe you have some extra boxes, wrapping paper, furniture or extra food waste from hosting parties.

They do ask that you take the lights and decorations off of the tree before dropping them off.

A spokesperson said there isn’t anything they won’t accept.

“This is sort of a Christmas present to the community to give them an extra opportunity to dump all that extra waste for free,” said Derek Hackett, public information officer. “Of course, to be free, you do need to be a city sanitation customer so you will need to bring a water bill.”

We reached out to landfills in Bismarck, Dickinson and Williston — they are not offering free dumping.

Minot landfill will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and Jan. 1.