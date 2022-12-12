MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The City of Minot is going to offer free dumping at the City landfill between December 27 and January 7.

According to a news release, they are providing this help to Minot residents to toss out household garbage that may add up during the holidays.

City of Minot Sanitation Superintendent Josh Kraft said residents receiving City sanitation services can get rid of trash at the landfill for free during the holidays, all they have to do is bring a current water bill for verification.

The landfill is going to be open on December 24 and December 31 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., however, it’ll be closed on December 26 and January 2. And it’ll begin normal hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on January 3.

There is also not going to be any residential garbage collection on December 26 and January 2. But all the other scheduled collections will run.

Most of the extra trash during the holidays will likely be wrapping paper. So Kraft has some ideas on how to toss that paper:

Condense the wrapping paper as much as you can before bagging it and putting it into a container

Place bags of household trash at the bottom of the container, with the light bags of paper at the top to make sure nothing gets stuck

Between December 23 and January 13, the City is going to provide dumpsters at two spots to help people dispose of real Christmas trees. One will be at Site #7 at 16th Street SE and 16th Ave SW (near KMOT) and Site #3 at 11th Sreet NW and 4th Ave NW (Oak Park).

They will also pick up the real Christmas trees that are placed near residential garbage carts.

“Residents should remove all lights, decorations, bags, and stands from the trees before dropping them off or placing them for collection,” Kraft said. “These trees are shredded for mulch, so we can’t have anything on them that interferes with the shredding process.”