If you’re driving around lately, it’s hard not to notice the massive snow piles.

Some mounds are so massive that you may not be able to see around them — that’s why it’s important to take your time when moving past them and check your surroundings more than once.

“We want people to drive defensively,” said Stephen Joersz, traffic engineer for the City of Minot. “Make sure that if there’s a car coming from the other side, make sure they’re stopping or you’re kinda going where you should go and not just driving randomly.”

Joersz also says people should not try to make their own lanes on the roads that aren’t completely cleared yet.