City of Minot to donate a piece of history to Wisconsin museum

What’s old to some, may be new to others — at least when it comes to the City of Minot’s transit buses.

One of the city’s four 1977 AM General Metropolitan buses will be donated to the Midwest Bus Museum in Wisconsin.

Back in the 70s, only 5,200 buses were manufactured, and Minot is believed to have the last ones that are fully operational. We spoke to the city’s transit superintendent, Brian Horinka, who says they still use one of the buses to this day.

“I do plan to keep the one we have in service around. It’s kind of nice to have a piece of our history. Keep it around for special events. And the other two, maybe it will be another museum that will want one,” said Horinka.

Horinka says they are looking to do some remodeling to the other buses, but making sure not to take away from the original style.