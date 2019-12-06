City of Minot turnover rate cut in half

The City of Minot has had a long battle with employee turnover.

In 2017 the city’s turnover rate was more than 14 percent.

Over the years, this has cost the city money, but things are changing.

With new improvements to employee benefits like tuition reimbursement and healthcare — the city has now cut the rate in half to around 7.5 percent.

But one person we spoke with said they aren’t out of the woods yet.

“We want to continue to improve that and continue to show those cost savings to the tax payer, and making it a nice work environment for our employees as well,” says Derek Hackett.

With cutting the turnover rate in half, the city has saved 1.5 million dollars of tax payer money.

Hackett says every time an employee left a position, it would cost the city a little over 50-thousand dollars.

