The city of Minot wants to give drivers a heads-up on some traffic changes.

The traffic lights at the intersection of 3rd St. NE and 6th Ave. NE are now flashing red if you’re heading east or west.

The light flashes yellow if you’re heading north or south.

They will be removed next month when the new traffic lights are installed one block south.

The city wants to remind drivers what to do when you’re at an intersection like that.

“One thing that we want to stress is safety, especially at the intersection that we’re removing the lights from. Anybody going north-south on that, they yield but they don’t stop. Anyone going east-west, it’s their job to stop. It’s not a 4-way stop,” said Derek Hackett, Public Information Officer.

The new stoplight at 5th Ave. NE and 3rd St. NE is a part of the flood protection project.

Officials say it will be finished sometime next month.