City of Minot wants to give drivers a heads-up on some traffic changes

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The city of Minot wants to give drivers a heads-up on some traffic changes. 

The traffic lights at the intersection of 3rd St. NE and 6th Ave. NE are now flashing red if you’re heading east or west.

The light flashes yellow if you’re heading north or south. 

They will be removed next month when the new traffic lights are installed one block south.

The city wants to remind drivers what to do when you’re at an intersection like that. 

“One thing that we want to stress is safety, especially at the intersection that we’re removing the lights from. Anybody going north-south on that, they yield but they don’t stop. Anyone going east-west, it’s their job to stop. It’s not a 4-way stop,” said Derek Hackett, Public Information Officer.

The new stoplight at 5th Ave. NE and 3rd St. NE is a part of the flood protection project.

Officials say it will be finished sometime next month. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Golf Talk-Harvey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Talk-Harvey"

Bishop Ryan COVID Timeline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bishop Ryan COVID Timeline"

Ward Co Weather Modification

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Co Weather Modification"

ASD Voucher Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "ASD Voucher Program"

Bismarck Governors Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Governors Baseball"

Dr. Wynne on WHO

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne on WHO"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Emergency Siren Trouble

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emergency Siren Trouble"

Picnic in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Picnic in Minot"

Magic City Discovery Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic City Discovery Center"

KX Gives Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Gives Back"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/10"

Do you really live in a bubble? The science behind dissipating storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Do you really live in a bubble? The science behind dissipating storms"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/10"

Wednesday's forecast: mostly sunny & warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's forecast: mostly sunny & warmer"

CountryHouse

Thumbnail for the video titled "CountryHouse"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dickinson Roughriders Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Roughriders Baseball"

Ballot Drop Off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ballot Drop Off"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge