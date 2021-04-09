City of Minot warns residents after 2 men allege they’re city employees, try to enter home

The City of Minot is warning residents after two men, alleging to be employees with the city’s water and sewer department, said they needed to enter homes to check water meters recently.

John Reynolds, the superintendent of the City’s water and sewer department, said employees don’t typically show up unannounced unless there’s an emergency like a water main break, but even that “would be very unusual.”

He also said crews do not need to enter a home to read the meter — that process can be done from outside the home.

A press release says if City of Minot employees go to a home or business, they will be wearing City of Minot apparel, like a yellow vest with the City logo, and will be driving a City of Minot vehicle with the City’s official logo on the side.

If a resident feels uncomfortable, they can ask the visitor for identification or call the water department to verify the visitor’s name. If residents suspect the visit is a scam, they should call the Minot Police Department at 701-852-0111.