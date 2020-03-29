City of Ray Brings Safari Like Feel to the Neighborhood

Much like World of Hearts, where you place hearts in your window, instead, the City of Ray North Dakota is sticking stuffed toys in theirs.

The community decided to make a safari-themed city to switch things up from what the rest of the world is doing.

It all started last Sunday, those who wanted to take part were asked to put their favorite stuffed animal inside their window for people to see when they’re walking or driving by.

Well, that animal safari theme quickly turned into, any stuffed toy you wanted, and before long, more than 50-families had animals, cartoons, and many other themed stuffed toys in their windows.

Ronda Rustad, the City of Ray Auditor says, this is all just a way to keep people entertained while we practice social distancing

“I think we all want to be in contact with each other, even though we can’t physically see each other. I think it’s our way of saying, hey, hi, how are you neighbor, I’m here, I’ve put this for you or I put that for you, or I’m thinking of you and it goes along really well with the hearts.” she said.

For the full Photo Gallery of Stuffed Toys: Click Here