The City of St. John, in Rolette County, declared a winter weather emergency on Wednesday after extreme wind chills caused the city’s water tower to freeze, leaving residents with the possibility of no potable water to drink.

The emergency declaration, signed by Mayor Rodney Phelps and City Auditor Sarah Bruce, says the cost of response and recovery is in excess of available funds and resources for repairs on the water tower.

