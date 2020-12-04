City of Williston encouraging everyone to decorate community tree with homemade ornaments

Coronavirus
A holiday tradition in Williston looks a little different this year.

While there will not be a tree lighting ceremony due to COVID-19, the community Christmas tree will still be lit.

Hoping to keep spirits up this holiday season, city officials are asking people to decorate the tree with their own custom ornaments.

Those who participate will also have the chance to win a special prize for the best ornament.

“If people enjoy it, which a couple of people have expressed they really have, that hopefully maybe we can do this in the future as maybe it’s own new tradition,” Communications Strategist for the City of Williston, Caitlin Pallai said.

The competition is open to all ages.

To enter the contest:

  • Take a picture of your ornament on the Community Christmas Tree OR a picture of you placing the ornament on the Community Christmas Tree
  • Submit pictures via Facebook Messenger to the City of Williston (@cityofwilliston) OR the Williston Community Library (@willistoncommunitylibrary) OR email to communications@ci.williston.nd.us
  • Include name and age AND a name for the ornament
  • Place ornament by Friday, Dec. 4

