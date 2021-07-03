City of Williston placed on firework ban for non-commercial users through 4th of July weekend

The City of Williston is under a fireworks usage ban through the holiday weekend.

Williston Fire Chief Matt Clark says the decision came after observing the city’s high heat index and elevated fire danger rating that is likely to continue throughout the weekend.

He says personal or residential fireworks will not be allowed, and the Williams County burn ban will continue.

Those who are commercially licensed and approved by the city are allowed to shoot off fireworks, but that is only in effect until July 5, at 1 A.M.

“On the Fourth, obviously we’re trying to have fun and we’re trying to enjoy Independence Day and we’re trying to remember why we’re celebrating Independence Day and for us, it’s about enjoying it responsibly and trying to minimize any danger or injuries,” Clarke said.

Clarke says the non-explosive items like sparklers do not fall into the ban so it is okay to use them.