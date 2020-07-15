City of Williston pushing through construction season

Construction is now underway at the intersection of 26th Street West and 16th Avenue West by Dakota Park in Williston.

Work involved in this process includes the removal and replacement of existing sidewalks, asphalt, streetlights, some trees and storm sewer structures.

When complete, there will be a new connection from 26th Street West to 42nd Street through the Sloulin Field redevelopment area.

The city’s operations engineer tells KX News detour routes will be marked and wants to remind people to be cautious when traveling through the area.

“Motorists need to be aware of the detour, reduce your speeds because there is construction there. We do have a ball field there as well. The detour isn’t perfect, but if everybody cooperates, we can all get through this in decent shape,” Operations Engineer Wayne Wiedrich said.

Wiedrich says the project should be complete by Aug. 15.

