City of Williston sets additional internal COVID-19 guidelines

Following the elevation of the COVID-19 risk level in Williams County from low-risk to moderate risk, the city of Williston Thursday introduced additional COVID-19 guidelines for city offices.

“These guidelines are intended for general office environments and are in addition to existing departmental-specific measures,” explained City Administrator David Tuan. “They are meant to provide an additional health and safety layer for both staff and visitors.”

Among the additional actions being taken in city offices:

Office vestibules and reception areas remain open to the public, but staff meetings are by appointment only.

Large public meetings may be held in person with appropriate distancing measures, but will also be offered virtually.

Visitors are strongly encouraged to wear masks and staff are required to wear masks when social distancing of six feet is not possible.

Hand sanitizer will be made available in all office vestibules, reception areas, and conference rooms.

Daily cleaning and sanitation of workspaces will take place, with all surfaces wiped down following meetings in common areas.

As COVID-19 rates continue to fluctuate, the city noted in a news release, residents are encouraged to minimize spread through appropriate social distancing, respecting posted guidelines for businesses and taking advantage of the opportunity to be tested.

Meanwhile, the Upper Missouri Health Unit, in conjunction with Williston State College, will host community COVID-19 testing events on the WSC campus on September 14, 21 and 28, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., on each date.

COVID-19 testing events are open and free to the entire community.

You can pre-register for testing at testreg.nd.gov to minimize the wait time and speed up the test experience.