City of Williston to implement rate changes, new fees on March 1

Rate increases and new fees, approved at the Jan. 26 and Feb. 9 City Commission meetings, will go into effect on March 1.

According to a press release, the changes are as follows:

Hang tag fee from $10 to $25

NSF fee from $10 to $40

Reconnect fee from $25 to $100

Rental deposit from $50 to $100

Shut-off fee $100

20-yard hook truck pull fee from $74.30 to $90

30-yard and 40-yard compactor fee from $169.80 to $180

Septic waste disposal fee $.06/gallon

Liquor license application fee $250

Liquor license transfer fee $500

Hercules Cummings, the finance director, says the “biggest driver” behind the changes is that most rates haven’t changed in over two decades and says it’s to keep up with inflation.

The press release also says the above rates and fees are “on par” with surrounding municipalities and represent average costs, and that a state-wide analysis of surrounding North Dakota cities, as well as cities in Montana and South Dakota, was conducted.