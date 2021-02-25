City of Williston to implement rate changes, new fees

The City of Williston is increasing a few fees in an effort to help with community growth.

KX News spoke to the city’s finance director who says these rate changes were approved during the last two commission meetings.

The changes affect a variety of fees like waste disposals, rental deposits and liquor license applications.

The director tells us the biggest driver behind these changes is to cover the cost of things like city maintenance and labor without having to use regular taxpayers’ dollars, which should be used elsewhere.

“We want to make sure that we are completely independent of that because we can use the GPT [Gross Production Tax] for other sources like the Williston Square. We want to make sure that we divert and focus our primary revenue source for those types of things,” Hercules Cummings said.

Cummings says these changes will be effective March 1.

The following are the rate increases and new fees:

· Hang Tag Fee from $10 to $25

· NSF Fee from $10 to $40

· Reconnect Fee from $25 to $100

· Rental Deposit from $50 to $100

· Shut-Off Fee $100

· 20-Yard Hook Truck Pull Fee from $74.30 to $90

· 30-Yard and 40-Yard Compactor Fee from $169.80 to $180

· Septic Waste Disposal Fee $.06/gallon

· Liquor License Application Fee $250

· Liquor License Transfer Fee $500