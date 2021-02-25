City of Williston to implement rate changes, new fees

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The City of Williston is increasing a few fees in an effort to help with community growth.

KX News spoke to the city’s finance director who says these rate changes were approved during the last two commission meetings.

The changes affect a variety of fees like waste disposals, rental deposits and liquor license applications.

The director tells us the biggest driver behind these changes is to cover the cost of things like city maintenance and labor without having to use regular taxpayers’ dollars, which should be used elsewhere.

“We want to make sure that we are completely independent of that because we can use the GPT [Gross Production Tax] for other sources like the Williston Square. We want to make sure that we divert and focus our primary revenue source for those types of things,” Hercules Cummings said.

Cummings says these changes will be effective March 1.

The following are the rate increases and new fees:

· Hang Tag Fee from $10 to $25

· NSF Fee from $10 to $40

· Reconnect Fee from $25 to $100

· Rental Deposit from $50 to $100

· Shut-Off Fee $100

· 20-Yard Hook Truck Pull Fee from $74.30 to $90

· 30-Yard and 40-Yard Compactor Fee from $169.80 to $180

· Septic Waste Disposal Fee $.06/gallon

· Liquor License Application Fee $250

· Liquor License Transfer Fee $500

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Animals Rescued

MUST SEE: 81-year-old "Fitness Gran" takes over TikTok

Luke Simons

Thursday, February 25th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Jordan Pederson

Art & Heart

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/25

CHI Vaccines

Trip to SD

Good Road 1

Good Road 2

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/25

Dry & warm with fire weather concerns

NDC FEB 25

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/25

Rugby Boy's Basketball

Dickinson Gymnastics

College Basketball

Dr. Wynne: Science Publishing

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News