City of Wishek hangs banners to honor high school seniors

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The possibility of high school ending without proper goodbyes has left some of the class of 2020 heartbroken. Due to the social distancing guidelines, many senior class traditions have been stripped from them. But one North Dakota photographer figured out a way for the senior class of Wishek to be seen all over their town.

“It’s great to see the community support us. I mean, Senior year should be the best,” said Mark Jochim, Senior at Wishek High School.

For most students, it’s a spring break that will roll into summer vacation. For seniors though, it means that they will not be able to return to the halls they’ve walked through hundreds of times, or have one last lunch with friends in the cafeteria.

“There has to be some kind of light in all of this,” said Staci Just, who photographed the Wishek Senior Class of 2020.

Hanging banners featuring graduating seniors on Main Street in Wishek was an idea photographer Staci Just got from her mother-in-law. But it doesn’t come without a cost. Just made a Facebook post on Wednesday asking for sponsors to help pay for the banners.

24 hours later, this project was fully funded.

“We just want all the seniors to know that we’re all behind you 110%. We’re very proud of you and your accomplishments,” said Troy Scherr who sponsored a banner.

Despite the shutdown, there’s hope that it will end before too terribly long.

“Hang in there stay home. It’s only gonna get worse if we don’t,” said Jochim.

“If every one of these towns could do this for their seniors, I just think it would just add a little light into their situation,” said Just.

Just says all 12 of the graduating seniors will have their banners hung as soon as she gets them back from the printers next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

The warm-up we've all been waiting for

Thumbnail for the video titled "The warm-up we've all been waiting for"

Burgum Says More Tests Can be Done

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burgum Says More Tests Can be Done"

Unemployment and Evictions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment and Evictions"

Syringe Exchange

Thumbnail for the video titled "Syringe Exchange"

Vote By Mail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vote By Mail"

Paycheck Protection Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Paycheck Protection Program"

TRNP Closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "TRNP Closed"

Space Aliens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Space Aliens"

Thursday, April 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Boy's Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy's Golf"

Gooseneck Hiring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gooseneck Hiring"

Video of Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video of Hope"

ND Unemployment

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Unemployment"

Tiger King Cameo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tiger King Cameo"

50 (Virtual) Dates in 50 States

Thumbnail for the video titled "50 (Virtual) Dates in 50 States"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/16"

Turtle Mountain Hemp

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turtle Mountain Hemp"

Dispatcher Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dispatcher Week"

YWCA

Thumbnail for the video titled "YWCA"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/16"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge