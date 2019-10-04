City Officials Invite the Community to the New Williston Airport

The New 275-million dollar Williston Basin International Airport is complete and tomorrow they’re inviting people to come check it out.

They’re hosting a Community Day from 10 am to 2 pm.

To give Williston residents a chance to tour the facilities and enjoy some drinks, food and overall celebrate the brand new airport.

People who attend will also have a chance to take part in a Run-Way race which City Administrator, David Tuan, says will be a great time.

David Tuan, City Administrator says “We’re going to have a 5K Run if anyone wants to get on the run-way. It’s probably the only time you can get on the Run-Way and run without someone coming and apprehending you so it’s a very cool opportunity to not only see that back of house operation, but also explore the space see the terminal, see the new facility that’s gonna be here for many years to come.”

Williston Mayor, Howard Klug, says he will be at the event to engage with the community and to cut the grand opening ribbon.