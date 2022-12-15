BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Squadron Civil Air Patrol (CAP) is going to help Wreaths Across America (WAA) event at the ND Veterans Cemetary on December 17 at 11 a.m.

According to a news release, it’ll lead up to decorating over 9,000 gravesites with a holiday wreath.

“What makes the Wreaths Across America ceremony very special is the critical role the community plays in making it a success,” said Lt Col Sean Johnson, Chief of Staff for Missions for the ND Wing Civil Air Patrol. “From sponsoring the wreaths for each gravesite to nominating and providing veterans to place ceremonial wreaths during the formal event, to working together after the ceremony to lay the sponsored wreaths at each gravesite – it is the community working together to fulfill the WAA Mission which makes this event so special.”

Those who choose to attend should be dressed for the winter weather and are welcome to help place gravesite wreaths after the ceremony which will be at 11 a.m.

If you do plan on attending, you should arrive early as parking will be more difficult because of the snow. Be prepared to walk if you have to park further away.

Headstones will be buried, so please don’t use a metal shovel to move snow so that you don’t damage any grave markers.

The ceremony will be held inside the Chapel because of the weather, but seating will be limited so it’ll be first come, first serve.

CAP would like to ask people to allow those that are sensitive to being outside for long periods to take advantage of the indoor seating. The ceremony will be broadcasted on the PA system outside, and on Facebook live. People are encouraged to stay in their cars and watch the ceremony via Facebook live.

This is the ninth year that Bismarck CAP is able to sponsor a wreath for every gravesite. Wreath placement supports the mission of WAA.