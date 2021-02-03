Class B Basketball: Garrison is ready to compete for a Region Five title

One of the more overlooked teams in Class B Girl’s Basketball is the Garrison Troopers at 13-3.

Head Coach Matt Chase says the Troopers are hungry for a spot in the Region Championship. They know to make it there the road won’t be easy, so the Troopers are practicing against the Junior High boys, something they feel can be an advantage.

“They give us a different look with physicality and everything else, and that’s really helped our defense too,” says Chase. “It’s taught us to be aggressive and smart at the same time.”

“They’re faster, so you have to anticipate what they’re going to do so that you can pick the ball or just get in the passing lanes,” says Sophmore Karli Klien.

“It makes us bigger and stronger against other teams that might be faster than us, so we will just try to stay strong,” says Junior Cedar Perkins.