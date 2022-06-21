MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — As we celebrate the start of summer, many kids will be home alone or babysitting which could leave their parents a little nervous.

This is where Safe Sitter® courses come in, where kids can learn skills to keep themselves and others safe in case of an emergency.

Trinity Health has Safe Sitter® classes, which offer life and safety skills for children over the age of 11.



“They learn skills as far as stay-at-home emergencies that would come up whether that’s a first-aid emergency, just a fire/break-in emergency, they learn hands-only CPR as well as some of the first-aid techniques,” said Deb Schwandt, a Safe Sitter® instructor.

In these classes, kids also learn core business skills — like how to find a job and where not to take a job.

For generations, babysitting has been seen as a job only for girls. But it’s important to note more boys have started taking the class.



“Kids love boys, especially the boys that they’re watching,” said Schwandt. “So it’s always fun to have the boys take the class.”

One student that’s 12 years old says he’s learned a lot in the one-day course, including how to do hands-only CPR.



“Being a babysitter requires lots of skill, patience, and not being overwhelmed about a bunch of things,” said Theron Harrison. “But also, it can be really fun at the same time, but just making sure that you can keep track of different things.”

Another student that’s 11, says learning these skills is important for him and other kids who are interested in babysitting.



“‘Cause if you go into babysitting and you don’t know anything, then if it does happen, then you’re confused and you don’t what’s going to happen,” said Ernie Poore. “And you don’t know what to do.”

These skills are important for babysitting and outside the job. These are everyday skills that will help them grow as adults.

Thanks to classes like this, kids can be ready for any situation.



“If they come in that situation, which hopefully they won’t, but if they do they have some knowledge to build on and know what to do in that case,” said Schwandt.

She also says there is still availability in the remaining Safe Sitter® classes this year.

The Safe Sitter® course costs $60 per child.

The remaining classes are being held on June 22, 23, 29 and 30 and on July 6, 7, 13, 14 and 21.