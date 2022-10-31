BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The guitar virtuoso Peter Fletcher will perform a free concert at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library on Monday, November 14, at 7 p.m.

According to a news release, Peter Fletcher is an American classical guitarist based in Detroit and New York City.

He performs over 80 concerts annually, and his recordings on the Centaur Records and Towerhill Recordings labels have been critically acclaimed.

Fletcher offers an audience-friendly, solo recital, including repertoire that runs the gamut from the Baroque Period through the 20th Century.

In addition, Fletcher will perform three piano pieces by Edvard Grieg, of which he wrote the transcriptions.

The concert will culminate with Issac Albeniz’s Rumores de la Caleta, one of the most exciting Spanish works in the classical guitar repertoire.

This concert is free and open to the public at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library in Meeting Room A.

You can visit Fletcher’s website for more information.