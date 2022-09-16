BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — People that love clay shooting had the chance to shoot clays for a cause on Friday.

The 2nd annual Clays Against Cancer flurry format event was held at Capital City Shooting Clay.

The proceeds from the event go to the Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation’s Capital Campaign.

A committee member says the clay shooting event was a fun way to give back to the cancer center.

“This is awesome. I mean we didn’t know how many teams we could get this year, so we just set it at 28. It fills up and it’s amazing how just the word’s going around. We’ve got people here from Grand Forks and Fargo. It’s amazing, it really is,” said John Hanson, a committee member.

After the clay shooting was over, food was served and there was also a silent auction.