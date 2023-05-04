MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Since spring has sprung, people are out enjoying the sunshine, but with the melting snow, it’s uncovering a lot of trash.

That’s why Minot leaders are asking people to help tidy up the city, Friday and Saturday, May 5 and 6.

The Citywide Cleanup is an effort to beautify the area before summer arrives.

Volunteers can stop by the Chamber EDC office, pick up garbage bags, then head out to tidy up the city.

Officials said areas that need a little extra cleaning are around the airport, outside city buildings, and fence lines.

Leaders of the clean-up say this is a great way for local businesses to volunteer and for people to contribute to the city.

“This is a great community project. This is a way to come together, clean up our community to make sure it looks great for not only those visitors but for us as well,” said Carla Dolan, the vice president for the Minot Area Chamber EDC.

You have to be sure to pick up the garbage bags before 5 o’clock on Friday, May 5, at the Chamber EDC Office.

Once your bags are full, you can set them on your curb, and the city will get rid of them on Monday, May 8.