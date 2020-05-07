Clean Water State Revolving Fund loans awarded to four communities

Bismarck, Buxton, Valley City and Wyndmere were awarded loans from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program in April.

Bismarck received a $5 million to improve hydrogen sulfide control and wastewater disinfection and dewatering to comply with state and federal requirements.

Buxton received a $906,000 loan toward the design and construction of a shallow drain tile network to remove standing water after rainfall events and ensure adequate management of stormwater.

Valley City received a $675,000 loan for sanitary sewer and storm sewer replacement on 5th Avenue Northwest from Main Street to 12th Street Northwest.

Wyndmere received a $4,365,000 loan to reconstruct a portion of the storm sewer collection system, storm sewer pumping stations, sanitary sewer main extension and related streets.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency provides part of the funding for the CWSRF Program.