WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The City of Williston has announced its date for the fall Clean Williston event.

According to a news release, it will happen on Saturday, September 30 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

However, in the case of poor weather, the event will be rescheduled for Saturday, October 7, and will be announced on social media and this website.

The event is going to be held at the Williston Public Works facility at 1121 5th Street East.

Clean Williston is an event to help clean the city and it’s held every spring and fall. The event has been going on for more than 20 years to beautify Williston.

Anyone who is interested in participating can register online for one of the 40 zones.

Those volunteering are asked to meet at 8 a.m. at Williston Public Works in the South lot on that Saturday.

Anyone who does not register for a zone in advance is still welcome and will be assigned a zone.

All volunteers will get a free Clean Williston t-shirt (with limited quantities and sizing) and a light breakfast.

Public Works will provide safety vests, gloves, and garbage bags to volunteers.

Full garbage bags can be left on the side of the road in each zone, or people can bring the bags to Public Works for disposal.

People are asked to return safety vests, gloves, and unused bags to Public Works or leave them with the full garbage bags,

These items will also be accepted at Public Works with collected trash:

Wood: Two containers (trees and construction material) will be available. Free service.

Metal: One container provided by Pacific Steel and Recycling will be available. Free service. If the items cannot be loaded by hand, they will be redirected to either recycling facility.

Tires: People are limited to four tires per person. Chamley Pipe and Salvage will shred for free.

The City of Williston Recycling Center trailer will be onsite and will accept these items for free:

Cardboard: Break the boxes down first.

Tin and aluminum cans: Don’t bag the cans.

White paper: Don’t bag the paper, otherwise it will not be shredded.