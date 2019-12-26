Cleaning sidewalks saves soles and souls

Snow and ice on sidewalks and crosswalks can make walking a challenge and hazardous during the winter months.

With more snow on the way, it’s important to know about ordinances governing clean sidewalks.

Clearing snow and ice from all walking infrastructure —not just along sidewalks, but also at crosswalks, curb ramps, and bus stops—is an essential part of making walking practical, safe and comfortable in the winter.

It promotes and encourages year-round walking and can reduce the risk of injuries from slips and falls.

Did you know Bismarck City Ordinance 10-03-04 assigns the responsibility of keeping the sidewalk clear of snow and ice to the adjacent landowner?

The city posted a public service note on their Facebook page reminding people to do their part and clean their sidewalks within 24 hours of a snow event. This allows fellow citizens, school children, visitors, mail carriers, delivery crews and anyone else who uses the sidewalks a clear path to reach their destination.

They also suggest if possible, helping out a neighbor who may be unable to shovel to help keep the community active and healthy during these winter months. 

