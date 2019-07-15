Cleanup And Investigation Into Mandan Fire Underway

Mandan – Now that the fire is out, for the 41 families impacted by the blaze, Monday was the first day for those people to begin the painful process of starting over…some from nothing at all.

On a typical day at the Sunset Bluff’s apartment complex in Mandan, the air is filled with the hustle and bustle of people coming and going, but after Sunday’s fire that ripped through this building, an eerie calm has taken over, replaced only by the sound of fire investigators.

“This was one of the bigger ones, this was a pretty good size fire for any department in the area,” said Jon Hildremyr: Battalion Chief for the Mandan City Fire Department

Just a few days ago the buildings back decks led into someone’s home, now they lead only into the charred remains of the sunset Bluffs apartments here in Mandan, consumed by fire Sunday afternoon.

Monday morning, fire crews began the daunting task of trying to determine what happened that led to the massive blaze that left 41 families homeless.

“The investigators are trained in ways to pinpoint to point of origin, the point where the fire actually started, they’ll be digging through the whole burned area”, said Hildremyr

Monday morning people were allowed back on the property to get any personal items out of their garages, one of them was Teresa Thompson, who lived in the building with her three children.

“My daughter, she was on her way up to my apartment, she called, she’s like, mom you gotta get out the building’s on fire, luckily she called because the alarms never went off,” said Thompson

The green grass that lined the building has been replaced by the charred ashes that now litter the ground, as well as larger chunks that broke off during the height of the fire.

As if losing your home wasn’t bad enough, some peoples cars remain covered in ash from the intense fire Sunday.

Thompson tells me she’s just trying to absorb everything that has just happened.

“This is just sad and scary, I’m just thankful that everyone made it out alive”, said Thompson

Fire officials tell me they are hopeful to allow people back inside to gather what belongings they can as early as Tuesday, in what looks to be the first step on the long road to recovery.

People are urged to contact their property manager to get the latest information on when they’ll be allowed back inside.