MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Minot has rescheduled its weather-delayed cleanup day around the city landfill for May 13.

“The weather hasn’t been very cooperative with our previous dates, but we’ll keep trying until

we can get this area cleaned up,” said Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma. “Hopefully, we get good weather on May 13 and we can remove the items that have blown out of the city of Minot landfill.”

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. on May 13, with volunteers gathering north of the water tower located on 30th Street Southwest, just north of 37th Avenue Southwest.

Several businesses are partnering with the city to provide necessary items for this event, including Target, Home Depot, Menards, Wal-Mart, Cash Wise Foods, and Marketplace Foods.

Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Anna Schraeder at the City Manager’s office at anna.schraeder@minotnd.org or by calling 857-4750. Volunteers will be required to sign a liability waiver prior to assisting with the cleanup.