BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Closet 701 has been getting a lot of help from community members in moving to their new location.

Closet 701 runs under the umbrella of Heaven’s Helpers, a soup cafe that’s been feeding our community for over 10 years. The closet gives clothes away to those in our community who need them.

After three years of operating at their location on Main Avenue, they outgrew the space they were working in.

“We started three years ago in this awesome building we moved in, but as we started living in the space, we started realizing that we were lacking parking,” said volunteer Kim Wood. “The guys had to walk up the stairs to shop in the men’s area, so we had a stairs issue, and we just lacked space. We started serving a lot more people in the community, and so it started to feel really crowded.”

Now, they’ve got a new location on East Broadway that’s opening Monday, November 20.

Volunteers say needing to change locations has been a blessing in disguise.

“I think the location is really beneficial too,” said volunteer Latifah Kraemer. “There’s a lot of other services around this area that people are able to go to, so it’s just one more place in the area where we can just be a helping hand to the community.”

Those with Closet 701 say they’re always looking for help, especially with donations such as winter coats and gloves.