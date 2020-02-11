Closing of Kalix affecting other cities

Last month we told you about the closing of a recycling center in Minot. The ripples from that decision are being felt in a city 70 miles to the northwest of the Magic City.

“Once a month we had recycling here in our shop, and once totes were filled up we would haul them to Minot,” said Lanette Jager, City Auditor for Bowbells.

But at the end of January, Kalix in Minot shut down its recycling services. Now the city of Bowbells is scrambling to keep the service available there for its residents.

She added, “We don’t have no place to take it. So right now it’s just been suspended or tabled until we figure out where we are going to take it.”

Right now, it seems that the next best only option is over 100 miles away in Williston. Bowbells residents were paying 50 cents a month for recycling. That money was used to pay for gas to get to Minot and back. Now that price could go up. At least one person said she’s willing to pay the extra cost.

“I certainly think there is a price that would be worthy of doing. I’m not sure what that is, but I would hope they could look into that and find out what the options are,” said Bonnie Bohnsack, a resident of Bowbells.

Bohnsack moved to Bowbells from Minneapolis. She said one option she hopes the city looks into is curbside recycling.

She said, “It really made it easier for you to do your part. Put it out on the curb and that was the end of it and they take it away. It’s something you kind of feel good about.”

City council members will discuss next steps at the upcoming council meeting. Bohnsack said she hopes a new plan comes into place soon — so she can keep her recyclables out of the garbage can.

The City Auditor said that another option the city council is looking at is partnering with neighboring towns like Kenmare or Minot.