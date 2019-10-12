Closings, October 12

Car tires on winter road covered with snow. Vehicle on snowy alley in the morning at snowfall

Minot Public Library, Closed

Minot Airport, closed until 10 pm

No Mass at 4:30 pm at Little Flower Catholic Church in Minot, Mass will take place Sunday.

Velva branch/location of North Star Community Credit Union will be closed Saturday, October 12.

Dakota Pawnbrokers, closed

Towner Fire Ambulance and Rescue 300 Club Dinner has been rescheduled to Friday, October 18th starting at 6 p.m.

The Minot Symphony Orchestra concert scheduled for Saturday, October 12th, has been rescheduled to tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall at MSU

SUNDAY:

Polkafest in Center, ND, canceled

First Lutheran, Harvey, is canceling all Sunday programming

Grace Lutheran Brethren Church in Bottineau has cancelled tomorrow’s Sunday school, morning services and potluck dinner

English Lutheran Church, Maxbass, ND, has cancelled their church service that was to be held tomorrow at 9 a.m.

Peace Lutheran of Dunseith, ND will not be holding services