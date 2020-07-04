Cloverdale Foods discovers quality issue in two products

Cloverdale Foods of Mandan announced in a Facebook post Thursday that the company discovered an issue with the flavor-quality in two of its products.

Red Franks and Tangy Summer Sausage are the two affected products which the company said are “safe to eat, but do not meet our internal taste standards.”

The company says the use or freeze by dates for the Red Franks are August 25-26 and the dates for the Tangy Summer Sausage are September 25-26.

Cloverdale says if you believe you purchased these affected products, to reach out to them through private message on Facebook.