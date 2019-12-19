CMV Interstate Crash

A commercial truck crash shut down portions of Interstate 94 today.

It started when a Volvo carrying a trailer with hazard lights on was rear-ended by a Kenworth semi traveling west.

After the Kenworth hit the Volvo, it entered the median and overturned.
At one point the driver was pinned and Bismarck Rural Fire Department had to work to get him out.

While rescue crews were working on that, a Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office squad car was also rear-ended

The vehicle was unoccupied and the deputy was able outside of it conducting traffic control.

They were able to avoid the crash by running into the median. Charges are pending against the driver of the Kenworth and the driver of the vehicle that hit the patrol car.

