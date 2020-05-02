CMV rolls over after crash in Minot

A 59-year-old driving a 2001 Peterbilt Truck, hauling asphalt for the construction project on the Highway 83 Bypass in Minot, was traveling too fast when turning and ran off the road, causing the truck to roll over and spill the asphalt into a ditch, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The truck was traveling on 4th Ave NW on Friday around 4:21 p.m. when the driver took the turn too fast. After it overturned, an on-ramp was blocked for approximately two hours while the vehicle was removed.

The driver was transported to Trinity Hospital for minor injuries, and was cited for Care Required.